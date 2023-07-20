WASHINGTON, D.C. —The Department of Defense has approved a new policy to cover pet travel expenses, like pet shipping or quarantine fees, incurred by service members during a Permanent Change of Station. As of Jan. 1, 2024, military service members going through a PCS within the Continental United States can be reimbursed up to $550 for one household pet, either a cat or a dog, and up to $2,000 for moves to or from a location outside the Continental United States to cover costs related to the transportation of a pet.
The services estimate that this new allowance may be used by an estimated 227,000 service members. Historically, service members paid the majority of out-of-pocket expenses to transport pets when assigned to a new duty station. This policy reduces that financial burden while recognizing the important role a pet plays.