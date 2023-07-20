Losing a set of keys can be a real hassle for anyone. It requires taking the time to retrace your last steps, looking in all the obvious — and not obvious — spots and finally recognizing that the keys truly need to be replaced.
Replacement can be a hassle in of itself as well, however for Fort Cavazos Soldiers and civilians who lose facility keys, the process just became a little simpler.
Fort Cavazos Resource Management now takes online payment for a replacement key, $4, or for a rekey, $45.
“(This service is for anyone), especially Soldiers; they may lose a key over the weekend or training holiday,” expressed Rowena Smith, an RM supervisory budget analyst. “So they don’t have to actually wait till the next business day to pay for their keys. They can go ahead online and do it. Once they complete the transaction, then they just go head over to Real Property with their (DD Form) 1131 and submit it for the making of their key.”
The decision to offer online payments was made for a couple of reasons, including the safety of Soldiers.
“It stops the flow of transporting cash back and forth,” Smith said. “It’s a good way to safeguarding cash, (because) things can happen on the way.”
In addition to safety, it cuts down on the hassle of having exact change, as payments must be exact. Lastly, it also allows customers to pay at any time or place.
“Let’s say you have to PCS (permanent change of station) tomorrow for some reason, you get last minute orders and you have to go,” Smith explained. “(Say) it was (on a) day that we’re closed because we have (an activity) going on, or any type of duties that we have to take care of that, so we’re not in the office. We’re not a hindrance to the Soldier completing the transaction.
“Also, if it’s past duty hours and let’s say Real Property is still there, and somebody says, ‘Oh we can stay here until you come, we know that there’s an emergency,’ but we’re closed already,” Smith continued, “they still can do it. It’s a 24-hour process; it’s no hassle. They can use a debit card (or) credit card.”
To make an online payment, a Fort Cavazos Soldier or civilian needs to go to pay.gov and type in “USAG Fort Cavazos Key Collection Payments” into the search bar. Users will then click the “continue” button, which will provide details about the form, accepted payment methods and how to best use the form.
After filling out the form in its entirety, reviewing and submitting payment, a receipt will be emailed. From there, the Soldier or civilian will need to fill out a DD Form 1131, which can be obtained through the hand receipt holder or Real Property. Finally, they will take the filled out form and the payment receipt to Real Property, which is in Building 4622, near the 79th Street gate.
“It’s trying to take advantage of all automation code, trying to make the process a little easier,” Tena Cooper, an RM budget officer, shared. “Some people know that we’re tucked away here. Some people know where we are. Some people don’t know where are. … This will give them an option of paying it without having to physically go in face to face.”
At this time, this process is only good for facility keys, not barracks room keys or family housing. For barracks maintenance requests, Soldiers can use the Army Maintenance Application, call the Directorate of Public Works at 254-287-2113 or visit the DPW work reception desk in Building 4612. For family housing maintenance requests, contact the Maintenance Solution Center at 254-532-3133.