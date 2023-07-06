KILLEEN, Texas —The Central Texas Chapter of the Association of the United States Army, in partnership with All American Chevrolet in Killeen, gifted Spc. Cameron Stout, 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, a one-year leased red 2023 Chevy Malibu June 28 at All American Chevrolet, Killeen, Texas.
Stout was recognized as the Fort Cavazos Soldier of the Year. Each year, AUSA partners with local dealerships to lease a car for one year to the Soldier of the year.
“This is a big deal in the Central Texas community to be able to recognize excellence,” said Ken Cox, vice president of AUSA Central Texas Chapter. “That’s what this is about.”
Austin Bitner, general manager of All American Chevrolet, shared that when he was a Soldier, he was on the receiving end of the kindness of those in the community where he served which is why it’s important for him to do the same here.
“For me, now looking back at how many times I was on the receiving end of that, it’s important for me to have the opportunity to give back,” he said. “I spend a lot of time thinking about how we can give back … (to) Fort Cavazos. That stuff goes a long way. It’s not even always about the business getting recognition. You’ve got to take care of the military.”
Bitner said he was really honored to be a part of the event and honor Stout and his hard work.
“It wasn’t enough for Specialist Stout to raise his right hand and join the military, he decided he wanted to be the baddest Soldier on Fort Cavazos,” he said. “(All American Chevrolet is) honored to be a part of this and have this opportunity.”
Stout was given the option to choose what vehicle he wanted and though he was tempted to choose others, he made a smart choice.
“I decided to make a more mature decision because there’s a couple of Camaros and Colorados on the lot, but this gets really good fuel mileage and it’s really nice,” he explained. “Hopefully I can get some schools out of this and I have a convention to go to in Washington, D.C., in October.”
Stout said the gifted car will help him, as a young enlisted Soldier, as he progresses in his Army career.
“I really like the infantry,” he said. “It suits me well. Come time to reenlist, I plan on reenlisting in Fort Carson, Colorado.”
Stout joined the Army two years to the day when the car was gifted to him and he expressed his thanks to those in attendance at the ceremony.
“I just want to give a huge thank you to AUSA … and a big thank you to All American Chevy for doing this for me,” he said. “It is a huge honor. It’s really nice, so I really appreciate these guys for doing this for me.”