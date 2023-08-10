In a heartfelt and momentous event, Alpha “Apocalypse” Company, 57th Expeditionary Signal Battalion - Enhanced, 11th Signal Brigade, witnessed a reenlistment ceremony Friday at the III Armored Corps Headquarters. The ceremony showcased the profound impact of leadership and shared aspirations within the military community.
At the center of this event was 1st Sgt. Amanda Guerra, whose influence and guidance has played an instrumental role in the Soldiers’ decision to extend their service.
The Soldiers who took part in the ceremony, including Guerra, were Cpl. Hannah McNabb, Spc. Bryce Jones, Spc. Savion Cummings, Spc. Caleb Yetter and Spc. Ashley Suggs. They demonstrated their commitment not only to the unit but also to the larger Army community.
The reenlistment ceremony marked not only a moment of renewed commitment for the Soldiers but also a significant milestone for Guerra herself, as she took her final oath of reenlistment alongside her fellow Soldiers.
“The commander and I recognize the importance of retention,” Guerra shared, reflecting on the leadership’s perspective. “As a command team, we sit down and discuss plans with Soldiers. If a plan doesn’t make sense, we try to help get to a conclusion that results in success.”
This approach, driven by an understanding of the Soldiers’ needs and aspirations, highlights a commitment to fostering growth and development.
McNabb offered insight into her decision to reenlist.
“I have enjoyed seeing the person and leader I have become over the years, and the wonderful people and mentors I have met along the way,” she expressed.
McNabb also highlighted the Army’s support for her family and its efforts in enhancing support systems for mothers and women in the military, which allowed her to spend more quality time with her loved ones.
Yetter, reflecting on his journey, shared a poignant moment that led him to reaffirm his commitment to military service.
“On May 1st, 2023, I was looking out the window of a yellow school bus … It was around 8 p.m., and the sun was setting, much like it was on my military career,” Yetter recounted.
His contemplation of his achievements and unrealized opportunities compelled him to pursue further growth and experiences within the military.
The mass reenlistment ceremony exemplifies the bonds forged within “Apocalypse” Company and the significance of collective dedication.
“What made this extra special is as a first sergeant, I was able to take my final oath of reenlistment with them,” Guerra shared.
Yetter felt similarly.
“My time spent stationed at Fort Cavazos had ranked amongst the best periods of my life,” Yetter shared, “and it didn’t make any sense for me to throw in the towel and call it quits while I was doing so good.”