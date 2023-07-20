The mission to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, is the culmination of the training 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, has done up to this point to show that they stand ready for any mission the United States needs them for.
IRONHORSE’s primary mission during the rotation consisted of forming attack positions day and night while performing tactical movements throughout the desert in the M113 Tracked Armored Personnel Carrier, M1A2 SEP v3 Abrams Tank, M2A3
Bradley Fighting Vehicle and the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle while fighting the opposing forces.
Troopers have arrived since May at NTC and received equipment and specialized training gear like the Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System for vehicles and personnel.
After arriving and receiving vehicles, gear and equipment, Soldiers spent 14 days in large-scale maneuver operations in a remote area at NTC known as “the box,” an expansive desert area that encompasses simulated towns, gunnery ranges and large-scale maneuver engagement areas.
The typical rotation at NTC involves at most about 50 tanks, but Soldiers in the 1st ABCT brought significantly more for this rotation.
“IRONHORSE needs to be ready,” said Col. Christopher Dempsey, 1st ABCT, commander. “We are the best armored brigade combat team in the world and what we take from here will be applied in the near future.”
1st ABCT integrated efforts across all echelons, from the tactical to the strategic level, to deliver optimal lethal and non-lethal effects across all domains.
“Our goal for IRONHORSE is to reach 90 percent lethality,” Dempsey said. “This team is making things happen, and I’ve seen a significant amount improvement in not only their capabilities, but also their leadership potential.”
This is only the surface of what readiness looks like. To be prepared for any situation the Army may need 1st ABCT to respond to, it takes more than just field training, it takes continuous maintenance and preparation that is both physical and mental. This will allow 1st Cav. Div. to be ready to fight and execute whenever called upon.