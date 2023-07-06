The 720th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, is the 2023 intramural kickball champions after winning the championship game 13-7.
The 720th MP Bn. lost once in the previous days of the tournament, meaning to earn the title of champions they would have to defeat their undefeated opponents twice on Friday night and they did.
“It felt awesome to go against an undefeated team and win both games,” said Spc. Aaliyah Nedd, 720th MP Bn. “It is truly a sense of accomplishment. The opposing team was very competitive and very skilled so it made the game challenging but fun.”
Spc. Bryce Rogers, 720th MP Bde., agreed.
“It felt amazing honestly to win the championship,” he said. “Especially after playing seven games over the previous couple of days leading up to the championship game. That made it all worth it.”
Staff Sgt. Vanessa Cordova, 720th MP Bde., said taking risks and communication gave the 720th MP Bde., the competitive edge.
“We felt we had more confidence with taking risks when it came to running the bases,” Cordova said. “We played smarter and communicated throughout the game.”
Though the victory did not come without challenges.
“I feel like the whole team fought through their own challenges throughout the entire tournament, there was not just one,” Nedd said. “I watched my teammates play through ankle pain, bleeding legs and so much more but we all persevered and pushed through every single game. It was amazing to watch and be a part of.”
Sgt. Justin Weston, 720th MP Bn., added that on the first day the team lost, which took a mental toll. However, the Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation employees, who organized the event, helped them overcome it.
“I just want to point out that after we lost our second game on day one, we were about to walk away and go home thinking we were done. The MWR staff stopped us and said, ‘You’re not done,’” Weston said. “Not realizing there was a third game to be played, the tournament could have ended right there for us. Winning the championship after that when you think back on it makes it all the sweeter.”
However, in the championship double-header the 720th MP’s weren’t competing against anyone unfamiliar. In fact, the teams that finished in 2nd and 3rd place were the 411th Military Police Company and 401st Military Police Company respectively, meaning the top three spots were held by units representing the 89th MP Bde.
“It always feels great to win and to sweep the podium. It is great to see the participation in the Commanders Cup Program growing,” said Maj. Adam Herring, 720th MP Bde. “Two years ago we had one team in the tournament, winning first place. Last year we had three teams in the tournament, winning 1st and 2nd place. So, to have three teams in this year and win 1st through 3rd was really a testament to the continued support that the units are showing.”
Nedd said participating in intramural sports makes her feel like a better Soldier because of the community it provides.
“I have had the opportunity to play on the volleyball team and now this kickball team,” she shared. “It is a crazy good feeling where people of all different ranks and skills come together and do something fun and competitive. It makes me feel like I’m not just a number or another Soldier in the unit but I’m a part of a family.”