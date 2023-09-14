SAN ANTONIO — The Fort Cavazos Football Club finished in third place at the Defender’s Cup Military Soccer Tournament Sept. 1-4 at Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland.
The team played a total of seven games over the course of the four-day tournament, defeating the Joint Base San Antonio North team in a penalty shootout 5-3 in their final game. This was the first time in the program’s history that they made it to the semifinals in the Defender’s Cup Military Soccer Tournament.
“The team performance was amazing,” said Fort Cavazos Football Club Head Coach Sgt. 1st Class Victor Sanchez, Harker Heights Recruiting Station, Waco Company, Dallas Battalion. “(They are a) great group of Soldiers.”
Sanchez has a passion for soccer and mentorship that he shares by coaching the Fort Cavazos team.
“(I coach) to help and mentor Soldiers to become their better self and take them to the next level as Soldiers and athletes,” he said.
The Defender’s Cup Soccer Tournament brings together more than 40 teams from different military branches and installations around the world. Sanchez said there was a lot of talent as the level of play in military soccer has increased drastically in the last few years. He shared it was exciting to be a part of a competition that brings together some of the best players all over the country and the globe.
“All the teams in the tournament were very strong and well managed,” he said. “The challenge was to find a way to be better than them.”
Healthy competition is a good thing according to Sanchez and competing in tournaments like the Defender’s Cup allows Fort Cavazos Soldiers to experience that competition with other service members.
“Each member competes to represent their post, to bring the gold home and to bring the name of their station to the highest level. Healthy competition is good for Soldiers.”
Sanchez was thankful to those who supported the team and he can’t wait for the next opportunity to compete again.
“Top three in the nation is a great accomplishment,” Sanchez said. “I would like to thank everyone that believed in the team, for their support and we hope that the post would offer and provide us with support while representing Fort Cavazos at this level. To the players and staff of the team, I could not be more proud of them.”
The Fort Cavazos Football Club is preparing for the new season. If you are interested in joining visit facebook.com/groups/forthoodvarsitysoccer.