After a challenging season with many delays due to many springtime rainstorms, the intramural softball season has come to an end with Thunder Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, winning the championship game 19 to 8.
“(Winning) means a little more to me because I grew up playing this game,” said Spc. Juan Duenas, 3rd Sqdn., 3rd Cav. Regt. “Ever since I was four … I grew up playing the sport. I had fun out here. (I) Got to experience playing with some good people around Fort Cavazos. I just had a great time.”
Staff Sgt. Rito Gray, team captain, agreed.
“We definitely like to win,” he said. “We come from different troops and different places and yet we all come together here and meshed real well today. It was fun and to win it was just icing on the cake I think.”
Gray said the team was full of players with previous experience which he thinks helped give them an edge over the competition.
“I think we all have experience,” he said. “There’s probably not one person here that doesn’t have more than three years of playtime. I know everybody here loves to play, so
I think that’s what gave it the edge. And then we were able to put people in the right spots.”
Duenas agreed, adding that the team’s attitude also contributed to their success.
“Everybody here was experienced and knew how to play ball or whatnot, but it wasn’t about who was better and who could do this or that,” he said. “We all came together and picked each other up. We came out here and balled out.”
Duenas said the biggest challenge for the team was coming back to playing after large amounts of rain made the fields un playable for several weeks during the regular season.
“When they canceled the tournament for a little bit because of the storms we had,” he said, “coming back in to play softball, everybody was like, ‘I don’t want to play anymore.’” Gray agreed.
“We had to push people back in, but once they got in the love for it came back,” he said.
Both men felt that intramural sports are important to Soldiers because it’s a great way to experience camaraderie outside of work.
“I think it’s the only freedom we get,” Gray shared. “It’s time away from the grind and working hard and sweating and (being) tired. Coming here, it’s a release of all the stress and everything that we do throughout the day. From staff sergeant all the way down to private, they all have different types of stress, but also some of it’s equal stress.”
Duenas added that he can’t wait for the next opportunity to compete with his peers.
“I just hope there is more of this,” Duenas said, motioning to the field. “That this is not the last one for a while. Hopefully, we come back and get a couple more games going because I know everybody wants to be back here.”