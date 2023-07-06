Editor’s note: This article is part of a new monthly column series on sports. Monty Campbell was a previous sports writer for Killeen Daily Herald, and played college level baseball at the University of Illinois.
All-Star games — what are they? Is the game itself a showcase of talent from that sport’s greatest players of the season or is it just another exhibition game with players that may or may not deserve to be there and thus mail it in with their lack of effort?
The Major League Baseball All-Star Game has been thought of over the years as the only all-star game among the major professional sports leagues in America that showcases its best talent for one night, in an exhibition game for the
entire world to see.
The most talented players around the league were voted on to represent each player’s respective club, but that concept has often been challenged by sportswriters and fans of the game. Each year, pundits debate on the composition of the all-star rosters.
A case could be made that the MLB All-Star Game was a meaningless exhibition with no purpose, other than to entertain fans in what was often a sloppy exhibition contest. That was until 2003 -2016, when the league that won the MLB All-Star Game would have the home-field advantage in the
following World Series.
Those all-star games carried much more weight to them, and fans could tell in players preparation and effort in the games. It brought suspense to the game again and viewership across televisions increased significantly.
The American League was victorious in 11 of those 14 contests and as a result, the American League teams had home field advantage in the World Series 79 percent of the time. Noting how the competitive balance of the off post-season was off-kilter, organizers ditched that policy in 2017 with MLB making it a pure exhibition game once again.
Now that we are about to embark on the 93rd edition of the Midsummer Classic at 7 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, are there players truly deserving of the honor to represent their home teams in this exhibition game?
Fans, fellow major league players and MLB executives determine the rosters for the game between the American League and National League and there are still instances where I think everyone missed the mark in the selection process.
How does the reigning National League Most Valuable Player, Paul Goldschmidt, get left off this year’s roster? As of July 3, the first basemen for the St. Louis Cardinals had hit 15 home runs and collected 46 RBI, with a slash line of .286/.375/.492.
According to the voters, the three more deserving NL first basemen were Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers), Pete Alonso (New York Mets) and Matt Olson (Atlanta Braves). There are compelling reasons to leave at least one of these three off the roster and include Goldschmidt.
In Freeman (14 HR, 54 RBI, .315/.396./.533), he has the fourth-best batting average in the NL but that is about it. He does, however, play for the Dodgers and has teammates that are always on base. He is a solid player but with the Dodgers having four other members on the All-Star team, Freeman was a bit excessive.
Alonso (25 HR, 58 RBI, .221/.316/.520) can hit the baseball very far … I mean, very far.
However, that’s about all he can do as his batting average is below mediocre and his resume screams “one trick pony.” His teammate Francisco Lindor should have represented the New York Mets, in this year’s game.
Finally, Matt Olson. Olson (28 HR, 68 RBI, .252/.356/.576) is the only one of the three that should have made this squad and he isn’t even starting. His stats are better than all the other first basemen and he is having a year to remember. Having said that, even though this is Olson’s first time making an all-star roster, he has seven other teammates on the all-star team. This is another case of one too many from one team.
Besides Goldschmidt being overlooked (although possibly understandable because the St. Louis Cardinals are one of the worst teams in baseball), Wander Franco’s (Tampa Bay Rays) omission is entirely too much to comprehend.
How the best young superstar, who is among the leaders of his position in the most important metrics gets snubbed is beyond bizarre.
Franco is on the best team in the AL and has the statistics to back up his inclusion in this game.
He enters the final week before the all-star break with 9 HR, 42 RBI and a slash line of .283/.343/.459.
I guess, I will just have to accept that the voters wanted the viewers to see Corey Seager (Texas Rangers) and Bo Bichette (Toronto Blue Jays) more than they wanted to showcase Franco. Seager (10 HR, 49 RBI, .351/.418/.606) and Bichette (15 HR, 51 RBI, .317/.346/.507) do have superior numbers but Franco has much more flair and excitement to his game.
This is an exhibition game with the best players in the sport playing, right? Not having the reigning NL MVP on the NL roster and an exciting young superstar on the AL roster are just a couple of travesties that I will have to overlook this year, while watching the game.
As always, be safe!